Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Replacing Samantha on ‘Sex and the City' Revival

While going into her shoe store in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed some new details about the "Sex and the City" revival that everyone has been buzzing about this week. The biggest question on people's minds: what will happen to Samantha Jones?

When asked by TMZ if they were casting a fourth character, she responded, "It's not quite as black-and-white as that," adding, "We're not looking to create a fourth character."

"We have New York City as the fourth character," the 55-year-old actor continued. "There will be lots of interesting, new characters we are super excited about."

On Sunday, it was announced that the iconic HBO series will be revived as a new series titled "And Just Like That," featuring Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis returning to the roles Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York respectively.

The one name left out of the press release was Kim Cattrall, who publicly feuded with the cast in 2017 when it was announced that a third "Sex and the City" film wasn't happening because of her refusal to return to the role of Samantha.

Today, it seems that the remaining trio is looking forward to returning to the roles they originated more than 20 years ago.

When a TMZ paparazzo asked if she was excited to be "back with the girls," Parker corrected them.

"Just being with the women, the women, not girls, they're women," she said, adding she's looking forward to being with them and "shooting in the city that we love."

"Hoping to be part of a city that is able to support artists and culture and institutions that have been closed and the businesses that have been hurt enough in the process," she said.

While the announcement on Sunday suggested that shooting for the series would begin in late spring, Parker left that more up in the air when she was asked on Wednesday.

"We're not sure yet," Parker said. "The vaccine will play a major role in that decision."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: