Is ‘Saturday Night Live' new tonight? About the May 17 episode

"Saturday Night Live" is wrapping up its 50th season on May 17.

The comedy show's milestone season has been filled with fun since it kicked off in September 2024 with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

A-list stars continued to swing by Studio 8H to host the show, including John Mulaney, Jack Black, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Walton Goggins, Dave Chappelle, Mikey Madison, Martin Short, Quinta Brunson, Lady Gaga and Charli XCX.

Musical guests this season have included Elton John, who performed with Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Gracie Abrams, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen and Benson Boone.

Which brings us to this week...

Is there a new episode of ‘SNL’ tonight?

Yes indeed! On May 17, "SNL" will cap off Season 50 by bringing back Scarlett Johansson to host the show for the seventh time.

The May 17 episode marks the Season 50 finale.

Johansson first hosted way back in January 2006. Though she last hosted "SNL" in December 2019, she’s made several appearances on the show since then, including as recently as April 2025 when she revived her Ivanka Trump impression for a controversial “White Lotus” parody that spoofed the Trump administration.

The “Jurassic World Rebirth” star, who is married to “SNL” writer and “Weekend Update” star Colin Jost, will be joined by musical guest Bad Bunny, making his third appearance on the show.

This week, Johansson appeared in a string of zany promos for the show, including one "Jurassic"-style sketch that showed Johansson running in horror after husband Jost pitches a sketch where the two finally kiss.

Luckily, cast member — and Jost's nemesis — Sarah Sherman was on hand to make sure that smooch would never happen.

