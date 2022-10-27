‘Saturday Night Live' Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in NYC

The former "Saturday Night Live" star was taken to a local New York City hospital on Oct. 26 after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger.

New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that a 37-year-old male was struck in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his face. As of press time, no arrests have been made and police say it is an ongoing investigation.

TMZ obtained photos of an individual who appears to be Redd getting aid for his bloody injuries. The comedian's condition is unknown at this time. E! News has reached out to Redd's team for comment and has not heard back.

The incident comes just days before the 37-year-old's new comedy special "Why Am I Like This?" is released on HBO Max on Nov. 3.

"14 years of hustle…countless amount of shows," he wrote on Instagram while teasing his special, "Years of running around doing dumb s---…and being *almost* scandal free all lead to this!!"

Before that, the comedian was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for five seasons. In September, Redd announced he would not be returning for season 48 in the fall.

"Being a part of "SNL" has been the experience of a lifetime," he said in a statement to E! News. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization."

During his time on the show, Redd became known for his impressions of Barack Obama and Kanye West. He also won a 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for co-writing "Come Back Barack."

