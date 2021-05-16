‘SNL' Mocks CDC Guidelines, Host Keegan-Michael Key Fights The Muppets

In an effort to educate the public on the current climate of the coronavirus pandemic, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Dr. Anthony Fauci to deliver some convoluted CDC directives.

Over the past couple of months, the CDC has released a number of guidelines pertaining to vaccinations and mask-wearing that many Americans interpret as confusing and futile.

McKinnon’s Fauci, the so-called “patron saint of Purell,” attempted to make the guidelines easier to understand by placing cast members in ambiguous settings such as bars or public transit to act out “how-to” videos, but things didn’t go as planned.

In the first sketch, a robotic Aidy Bryant told Beck Bennett he doesn’t have to wear a mask indoors as long as he is vaccinated.

“Well I’m not,” said Bennett. “I’m entering a bar at 11 a.m. Did you really think I was vaxxed? Because that’s on you.”

“You’re right. I deserve COVID” replied Bryant.

A displeased Fauci tried various other sketches to get his point across and then ended the demonstration on a hopeful note.

“In summary, please, everyone get the vaccine and enjoy life with no masks. Except for this audience, you guys got to keep them on.”

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key hosted the evening’s show. In his opening monologue, Key described how distant hosting the show once seemed to him.

“I grew up a block south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit, and I used to sneak downstairs to watch “SNL” every week. And if you had told that kid that one day he’d be standing here on this stage... He probably would have been too busy stealing your wallet to hear what you said.”

After declaring he wanted to “make the most of it,” Key burst into song with Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong, attempted a costume change and requested a tattoo from Pete Davidson.

Kermit the Frog made a surprise guest appearance as a talk-show host along with notorious hecklers Statler and Waldorf. The pair tried to interrupt Kermit's interview but were told to “shut up” by Key and Thompson, who acted as the venue’s overly aggressive security detail.

“Everybody here paid good money to hear this little dragon and his friend do they thing,” said Key. “So please, let them do their thing without talking.”

After the elderly Muppet duo refused to relent, Thompson and Key took matters into their own hands by beating them up.

On “Weekend Update,” Michael Che interviewed embattled racehorse owner Bob Baffert, played by Beck Bennett. Baffert’s horse, Medina Spirit, won the latest Kentucky Derby but has now been found to have had performance-enhancing in its system during the race.

“I have no idea how my horse could have tested positive,” said Baffert. “Could be anything. Maybe he went to one of those silly Patch Adams hospitals, slipped on a banana feel and fell onto a syringe of testosterone. Boom, positive test.”

Olivia Rodrigo made her "Saturday Night Live" debut as the musical guest. The "High School Musical: The Musical the Series" star performed her new single "good 4 u" only a day after she released it.