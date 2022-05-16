‘Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

"Schitt's Creek" is gaining a new resident!

Actress Sarah Levy shared that she's expecting her first baby with husband Graham Outerbridge. She posted a photo of her growing baby bump on May 16, quipping in the caption about some of her tastiest pregnancy cravings. "We'll take all the salt &vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" Levy, 35, wrote.

It seems her food experimentation also included Jeni's Everything Bagel ice cream. She posted a snapshot of her snack, noting, "The verdict is that it's so weird and oddly addictive and my tastebuds are very confused but not upset?" Sold!

The "Schitt's Creek" star, who played Twyla on the series, married "The Britishes" actor in October 2021, writing at the time, "Bells are ringing." He added, "Happiest day of my life."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her brother and co-star, Dan Levy, celebrated her nuptials on the dance floor and on Instagram afterward.

25 Secrets of Schitt's Creek Revealed

"My sister got married this weekend," he said. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."

After Sarah Levy announced that she and Outerbridge are growing their family, friends including Katie Couric and Stephanie Shepherd flooded the comment section with congratulations.

This will be the first grandchild for actor Eugene Levy, who rounded out the cast of the Emmy-winning series "Schitt's Creek", which ended in 2020 after six seasons.

But would the cast ever get together for a reunion movie? Catherine O'Hara recently weighed in here.