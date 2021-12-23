See a First Look at Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's ‘Untraditional' New Year's Eve Bash

Things are about to get weird.

Millennial icons Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are officially co-hosting "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on Friday, Dec. 31, airing live from 10:30 p.m. to12:30 a.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.

"Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year's Eve show because it's going be something that's traditional, but we're doing to do it untraditionally," the "Party in the U.S.A." singer teases in a special sneak peek. "What I think is going to be great about this show is we're actually inviting our friends. It's going to be like a real party and the cameras just happen to be there. It's not going to feel like a show. It's going to feel like everyone is there in Miami with us."

Meanwhile, Pete is still trying to form his guest list. "I'm not bringing anybody," the "Saturday Night Live" star deadpans.

With special guests and musical performances to electrify the party, both Miley and Pete reflect on the first time they worked together writing a "rap song about babies" for "SNL."

"One of us still has that tattoo [commemorating the skit]," Miley hints, as Pete admits to getting his "lasered off."

As Miley teases, "Anything can happen since it's live" for New Year's Eve.

Well, we do know for certain that special guests Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h are slated to perform.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, previously stated, "In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with [executive producer] Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete."

Watch the hilarious teaser for a taste of what's to come, above!

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' and Tish Cyrus' production company. The special will be directed by Joe DeMaio.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson airs live on NBC and Peacock beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 31.

