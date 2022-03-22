See Ava Phillippe's Birthday Tribute to ‘Joyful, Fiery' Mom Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe shared just how lucky she is to have Reese Witherspoon as her mother.

Phillippe celebrated the star's birthday on March 22 with an artistic Instagram post featuring a black-and-white Polaroid-style photo of Reese holding a bouquet of flowers.

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," Phillippe wrote. "Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom."

Witherspoon typically spends her birthdays with her husband, Jim Toth, and her kids: Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, whose dad is Reese's ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee Toth, 9. In 2020, she posted photos from "one of the best birthdays ever" at the beach.

The newly 46-year-old actress also received some birthday wishes from her on-screen family. Jennifer Aniston, who co-starred with Witherspoon in "Friends" and "The Morning Show," posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in!"

Accompanying the sweet message were photos of the two on shows they'e done together and letting loose on the red carpet and at award shows.

Mindy Kaling, who recently signed on as a writer for "Legally Blonde 3," joined in on the love for her "A Wrinkle in Time" costar by posting a selfie of her and the birthday girl, writing, "Happy birthday Reese dawg, you're the best there is."

Kaling continued, "So lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. Love you forever."

Meanwhile, Witherspoon rang in her birthday by sharing the first trailer to the upcoming film "Where the Crawdads Sing," which she is executive producing. The film featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones is based on the 2018 novel of same name by Delia Owens -- it was Witherspoon's Book Club pick in September of that year -- and centers on a woman suspected of the murder of an old flame.

Reese captioned the trailer, "This story has such a special place in my heart and to see @authordeliaowens words come to life is true movie magic!"