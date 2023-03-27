See Jeremy Renner Walk on Anti-Gravity Treadmill as He Recovers From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to document his road to recovery following his snowplow accident.

Nearly three months after the incident, the "Hawkeye" star posted a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he tweeted on March 26 alongside the footage. "#minduful #intended #recovery."

This isn't the first time Renner has given fans glimpses into his journey. Last month, the actor posted a photo of himself reading "The Book of Awakening" — noting he's focusing on "mental recovery too" — and shared a video of himself exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike, adding, "Whatever it takes."

Renner was run over by a snowplow in Nevada on New Year's Day. According to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by E! News, the "Avengers" star had been using a PistenBully to tow a truck that had gotten stuck in the snow on his driveway onto a nearby street. After he and his nephew pulled the truck onto the street and the tow chain was disconnected from the vehicles, Renner drove the PistenBully up the street, turned the machine around and then noticed it started to slide, per the report. He then tried to stop it from hitting his nephew.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and was run over. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in this incident."

According to the report, the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team provided care, and Renner was transported by care flight to a hospital in Reno. His rep told Deadline on Jan. 2 that the 52-year-old "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," underwent surgery and was in "critical but stable condition."

Two weeks later on Jan. 16, Renner revealed that he'd been released from the hospital.

Since then, he's continued to keep followers updated on his condition. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," Renner wrote in part of a Jan. 21 Instagram post. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

