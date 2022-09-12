See Lily James Channel Pamela Anderson on Red Carpet at 2022 Emmys

"Mamma Mia!" Lily James just turned heads on the red carpet.

The 33-year-old arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in a Versace ensemble that seemingly paid homage to Pamela Anderson. Lily's shimmering dress is reminiscent of the gold sequin gown that Pamela donned at the "Baywatch" world premiere in 2017.

(See every star on the 2022 Emmys red carpet here.)

Which shouldn't come as a surprise to viewers. After all, Lily did portray Pamela in the Hulu miniseries "Pam & Tommy" --which has scored her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lily's work for the role spanned much farther than just what audiences saw on screen, too. During filming for "Pam & Tommy," Lily underwent a four-hour transformation which included hair, makeup and prosthetics. But the process was worth it, as she struck an uncanny resemblance to the "Barb Wire" actress.

Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

Reflecting on the time-consuming role, Lily told "Live From E!" correspondent Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars that it was "such a huge challenge." As for if she wants to play more Hollywood icons? She quipped with a laugh, "I'm done."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks