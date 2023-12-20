See Meghan Markle's return to acting with new coffee ad cameo

Originally appeared on E! Online

Meghan Markle is returning to her TV star roots. Well, sort of.

Five years after the Duchess of Sussex retired from acting, she was spotted making a latte cameos in a recent ad for a coffee company she invested in.

In the Dec. 19 video, Clevr cofounder Hannah Mendoza delivers a heartfelt message to her colleagues, giving shoutouts to members from every department. And Markle? Well, she's seen popping up several times throughout the video—like packing boxes as Hannah applauds the team's work and passing a beverage to the cofounder.

But that wasn't all, because Markle was girlbossing on every team. Case in point? While Mendoza introduced the company's digital team, the Suits alum was clicking away in the background, donning a pair of glasses with a tumbler in hand.

"Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together," the cofounder reflected while walking to another team. "Our incredible, resilient fulfillment team that has helped make 2023 such a big success."

Markle walked by yet again, and fist-bumping a team member before bursting into laughter.

While she hasn't acted since she departed the USA legal drama in 2017, Markle hasn't fully left the entertainment world behind. In fact, after she and husband Prince Harry stepped away from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in 2020, they launched their company Archewell.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending their gratitude this holiday season. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2023 virtual holiday card.

And while they've spent a lot of time working behind the camera, the duo appeared onscreen in the 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which recounted their struggles in the royal family and decision to move to California—also giving a peek into life with kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Markle also got behind the mic for her Spotify podcast Archetypes, which focused on deconstructing stereotypes that surround women in different fields with guests like Margaret Cho, Mindy Kaling and her close pal Serena Williams.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the couple said in a March 2022 statement announcing the project. "There has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."