See the ‘And Just Like That' Trailer Kick Off a Stylish New Journey For the ‘Sex and the City' Cast

Ladies, your table is ready.

Get ready "Sex and the City" fans. Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie are coming to you on Dec. 9. So, make sure to mark your calendars and make yourself a cosmopolitan.

On Nov. 12, HBO Max dropped a new teaser for the highly-anticipated SATC reboot, "And Just Like That."

In the clip, the BFFs played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are standing together in their stylish attire with their backs to the camera. Then they are summoned to what is destined to be the best ladies-who-lunch in TV history, when the restaurant hostess says, "Ladies your table is ready."

The sun shines over New York City as Carrie (Parker) brings light to our lives and states, "They say some things never change, but the truth is life is full of surprises. As your story unfolds the city reinvents itself. And, just like that a new chapter begins."

Charlotte (Davis) walks through her glorious Upper East Side apartment and attends a piano concert with Harry (Evan Handler) to watch her daughter perform at a piano concert. Miranda (Nixon) picnics with the girls in a park and then -- just like that -- Carrie kisses Big (Chris Noth) in the kitchen.

The cast of the reboot also includes more familiar faces, such as Stanford (the late Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone) and even everyone's favorite Big Apple socialite, Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston). Additional cast members include Sara Ramrez who is playing Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.

One thing we know for sure is that Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha, but she is not being replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."