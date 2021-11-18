See the Queer Eye Cast Go Country in Season 6 Teaser & Find Out the Premiere Date

Self-love is BIGGER in Texas.

The Emmy Award-winning "Queer Eye" returns for its sixth season on Dec. 31, and this time the Fab Five are going country in the Lone Star state.

Roll up your sleeves, put on some denims and grab your favorite cowboy hat because in the new season's teaser, "Queer Eye's" fearless ambassadors set up base camp in Austin, TX as they search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of some TLC.

The premiere date and western-themed trailer come after a busy summer for the "Queer Eye" stars. Resident style guru Tan France announced and welcomed his baby boy Ismail France with husband Rob France in early July. And comedian and hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness and new husband Mark Peacock celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on June 5.

Resident interior designer Bobby Berk teased the country-themed new season back in April and shared an image of the Fab Five filming in their cowboy-inspired ensembles. Now it's finally almost here.

Queer Eye Goes to Texas

Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans in this fun clip below.

Don't miss the season six premiere on Dec. 31.