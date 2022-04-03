See Trinity K. Bonet Recreate Ariana Grande's Most Popular Grammys Look to Date

Trinity K. Bonet wanted Ariana Grande's Grammys dress, and she got it.

On April 3, at the 2022 Grammys, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum recreated the show-stopping Giambattista Valli dress the "pov" artist rocked at the award show in 2020. And when we say she recreated, we mean it, as Trinity hit the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada wearing the same billowing grey gown as well as a high blonde ponytail and long satin opera gloves.

We're sure this homage has Ariana looking side to side!

On April 2, Trinity teased that she, along with fellow "RuPaul's Drag Race" queens Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Jaida Essence Hall, Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, would be paying tribute to some of the greatest Grammys looks of all time. "We're serving the GRAMMYs most iconic looks from past years," Trinity wrote on Instagram, "we'll be answering your burning questions from the comment section AND we'll be celebrating music's biggest night!"

"You can only imagine who I'm doing," Trinity added in a video tease. "I try to think outside of the box. So, it's probably not somebody that you know."

We see what you did there, Trinity.

After sharing an extreme close-up of Ariana's 2020 Grammys gown, fans began speculating that the drag performer was paying tribute to the pop idol. One fan commented, "that's definitely ariana." Another chimed in, "It's giving Ariana Grande Cinderella dress."

Unfortunately for Trinity, Ariana won't be able to see this recreation IRL, as she is not attending this year's award show.

The "Wicked" actress shared on Instagram on April 3, "some positions memories to celebrate grammy day :) reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so. it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard.. is not something to take for granted, we've already won. :) have a beautiful time, i am celebrating all of you there today!"

Well, if Ariana can't be there, at least we have Trinity there channeling her.

