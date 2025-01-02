‘Seinfeld,' ‘General Hospital' actor John Capodice dies at 83

John Capodice, a character actor who accrued dozens of credits on the big and small screens, including “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “General Hospital” and “Seinfeld,” died Dec. 30, according to an obituary posted on the website for Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale, New Jersey. He was 83.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

An Army veteran from 1964 until 1966 who served in Korea, Capodice would become a busy actor, beginning in the 1970s. According to IMDb, his first listed on-screen credit came in the 1978 movie “Rush It,” the same year he played Lloyd Lord in a half dozen episodes of the daytime soap opera “Ryan’s Hope.”

A string of appearances on TV shows and small roles in movies would follow. Notably, Capodice played the owner of a laundromat whom Kramer tries to avenge when Jerry thinks he stole money from him on a Season Two episode of “Seinfeld.” He also played a cop who pokes fun at Jim Carrey’s title character in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

John Capodice (left) in "The Phantom," with Billy Zane. (Alamy)

Capodice also appeared in several episodes of “General Hospital” in the mid-‘90s as Carmine Cerullo. In addition, he had roles on such shows as “Knots Landing,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” “Melrose Place,” “The West Wing,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Boy Meets World,” “Ellen,” “CSI,” “Law & Order,” “Kate & Allie,” “Mad About You,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Spenser: For Hire,” “Blossom,” “Moonlighting,” “NYPD Blue,” “Angel” “Six Feet Under,” “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Monk.”

On the film side, he also appeared in “Wall Street,” “The Secret of My Success,” “The Doors,” “Honeymoon in Vegas,” “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult,” “Independence Day,” “Speed,” “The Phantom,” “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” and “Internal Affairs.”

“John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him,” the obituary on the Pizzi Funeral Home website said about Capodice.

