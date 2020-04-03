Selena Gomez Shares Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

The 27-year-old performer has been candid about her struggles with anxiety and depression, but for the first time on Friday, the star also publicly shared that she is bipolar.

While joining fellow former Disney star, Miley Cyrus, on Instagram Live for her "Bright Minded: Live" series, the songstress opened up about her experience at McLean Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts and how being more informed helped her.

"I went to one of the best mental hospitals... McLean Hospital and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so, when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that." The Texas native added, "I've seen it and I've seen some of it even in my own family where I'm like what's going on?"

The star noted in Texas, "it's not known to talk about your mental health." Instead, she said people feel as if they "gotta seem cool," which results in anger building up in young adults." When I finally said what I was gonna say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away," she assured.