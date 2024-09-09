Selena Gomez opened up about her love for boyfriend Benny Blanco in a new interview, explaining that her future family looks different than how she imagined it.

“I haven’t ever said this,” Gomez, told Vanity Fair for its October 2024 issue. “But I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The pop singer and co-star of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” has struggled with a series of health problems: In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus and underwent a kidney transplant to treat it in 2017. She has also sought help for mental health problems such as depression on a number of occasions. In 2020, Gomez shared her bipolar depression diagnosis.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in 2023. (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In her Vanity Fair interview, Gomez acknowledged her surprising plans for motherhood.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” Gomez told the outlet. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, a music producer, say they are head-over-heels in love.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez told Vanity Fair. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Blanco feels the same, telling TODAY with Hoda and Jenna in May of their relationship, “I wake up every day and I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ But until anyone figures it out — wee!”

Gomez told Vanity Fair that she always planned to have kids at age 35.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” Gomez told Vanity Fair. “And I was like, ‘OK, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’ ”

Gomez says there is no pressure to move her relationship forward.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she told Vanity Fair. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

If Gomez does get married, fans can count on another thing to stay the same.

“I’m not changing my name no matter what,” she told Vanity Fair. “I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

