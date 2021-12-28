motherhood

‘Selling Sunset' Star Heather Rae Young Shares Fertility Journey as She Prepares to Freeze Her Eggs

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) details the early stages of her fertility journey, sharing, "We'll find out how many eggs I have since in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."

By Alyssa Morin

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Heather Rae El Moussa's next chapter starts now.

The "Selling Sunset" star, who tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in October, opened up about her fertility journey in a TikTok video posted on Dec. 28.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The 34-year-old real estate agent detailed the early stages of freezing her eggs, telling her followers, "If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs."

In addition, Heather explained that she'll first need to get blood work done to check "where my egg count is and progesterone to see where my levels are at." According to WebMD, progesterone is a hormone "released by the ovaries and is necessary for the implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus and for maintaining pregnancy."

"Once we get that information," Heather continued, "We'll find out how many eggs I have since in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."

@heatherraeelmoussa

Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies 💗💗💗 #fertility #fertilityjourney

♬ original sound - HeatherRaeElMoussa

Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Honeymoon

The Netflix star said that she hopes to "help some of you ladies" by being open and honest about her fertility experience.

Entertainment News

Cheer 5 hours ago

Netflix's ‘Cheer' Returning for Season 2, Will Address Jerry Harris Arrest

New Hampshire 6 hours ago

‘Da Vinci Code' Author Dan Brown Settles Lawsuit Alleging a Secret Life

This isn't the first time Heather has expressed her desire to start a family with Tarek, 40.

Shortly after the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon, they told E! News they were making plans to have a baby together. Tarek is already a dad to two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

In fact, the "Flip or Flop" star revealed on E! News' "Daily Pop" in November that he and Heather were not only "having talks about having babies," but they were "practicing having babies."

As Heather put it, "I'm more open to it because our life is already crazy. We're raising two kids. I'm already a mommy. So I'm like, 'Well, why not have just one more?'"

"We're going to freeze embryos first," she added, "go from there and then see what happens."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

motherhoodHealthfertilityHeather Rae Young
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us