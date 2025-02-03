Shaboozey finally addresses that puzzling Google search tilt

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shaboozey loves that even the Google is in the (search) bar getting tipsy.

The Best New Artist Grammy nominee, who was up for five awards including one alongside Beyoncé and Linda Martell in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for “Spaghettii,” recently shared his reaction to the search engine having his results page tilt.

“It’s just funny to see some people I know and some fans going online and being like, ‘What’s wrong with my phone,’ Shaboozey told Zuri Hall during the Live From E!: Grammys red carpet Feb. 2 outside of the Crypto.com Arena. “They’re smacking their phones. It’s really cool.” (See every star on the red carpet here.)

And the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer shared he had tried the feature himself a “couple” of times, adding, “Shoutout the Google team for coming up with such a cool idea.”

But the 29-year-old isn’t the only Grammy nominee who got some love from Google. Sabrina Carpenter’s search page also includes a special feature — adorning the screen with red lipstick kisses upon searching the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy winner’s page. (See every winner here).

Of course, both Carpenter — who was up for six nominations and took home two, including her first Grammy win — and Shaboozey (real name Collins Obinna Chibueze) have had whirlwind years in terms of their careers. The “Start A Riot” singer emphasized that his last year was a dream come true.

“This last year is something I could’ve never imagined,” he added on the red carpet. “I’m here though — at the Grammys.”

Shaboozey wasn't just at the Grammys, he was also nominated alongside the most decorated Grammy winner of all time with Beyoncé.

Trust, Shaboozey has been taking notes from Queen Bey.

“She’s the hardest working woman in music, maybe the hardest working human in music,” Shaboozey told E! News earlier this month. “She just tells me when she was little, the places she performed and she was nervous and had to get over that and find the strength to get out there and do what she does.”

