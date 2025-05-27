Shaboozey speaks out on viral reaction to Megan Moroney's AMAs comment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shaboozey is pouring up a double shot of country music history.

After his viral moment at the 2025 American Music Awards, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” musician offered a little insight as to what led to him rolling his eyes onstage during the ceremony May 26.

In case you missed it, Shaboozey and fellow country musician Megan Moroney were presenting the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group. They celebrated country music’s history at the awards ceremony by detailing the winners during the inaugural 1974 AMAs — including Charley Pride and Lynn Anderson.

"This award went to The Carter Family,” Megan exclaimed, “who basically invented country music.”

As the camera cut back to Shaboozey, he paused and cut his eyes before continuing to announce the nominees for the award, which was ultimately presented to Dan + Shay.

Following the event, Shaboozey let off a series of tweets seemingly calling out the moment.

“Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tartar, Harry Gay, Defoe Bailey and The Carter Family,” the 30-year-old wrote on X May 26, as he highlighted Black country musicians, whom The Carter Family (which included Johnny Cash’s wife June Carter Cash) had credited for influencing their sound in country music.

Shaboozey added, “When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased.”

The “Sweet Honey Buckin’” rapper then reiterated the genre’s purpose.

“The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences,” he explained in his final message. “And embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.”

Shaboozey knows a thing or two about breaking barriers in country. Last year, the “Vegas” rapper made history as the first Black male artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously. That same year, he also snagged his first CMA nominations.

And amid his major year, during which he collaborated with Beyoncé on her Grammy-winning country album Cowboy Carter, he couldn’t help but reflect on his journey that led to his seemingly-overnight success.

“I've worked, really hard just to get here, and made a lot of sacrifices, and dreamed some pretty crazy dreams that my younger self was like, ‘Are you sure about that?’ So, to just see it all coming to fruition,” he told E! News in November. “I think my younger self would be really, really, really, really, really proud of what I've been able to what we've been able to accomplish.”