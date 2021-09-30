Spain

Shakira Says Wild Boars Attacked Her, Stole Her Purse in Barcelona Park

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," Shakira told her more than 70 million Instagram followers as she held up her torn bag.

Shakira said a pair of wild boars attacked her and snatched her purse while she was walking in a park in Spain with her son.

The Grammy-winning singer recounted the ordeal on Wednesday in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story.

Images and videos shared to Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours, but the BBC reported she was in a park in Barcelona at the time of the incident.

The BBC reported that Barcelona has had an influx of wild boars in recent years. The animals are attracted to cities, where they live off food scraps.

