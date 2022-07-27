Shawn Mendes' Performance at Mohegan Sun Canceled

Shawn Mendes’ performance at Mohegan Sun has been canceled.

Mohegan Sun said Wednesday that the Shawn Mendes’ Wonder: The World Tour concert that was originally scheduled for Friday, July 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena is canceled.

Earlier this month, Mendes announced that he would be postponing shows.

On Wednesday, Mendes posted on social media that he wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on him and he needs to take time to ground himself and come back stronger.

Mendes is canceling the rest of the tour dates in North America and Europe.

"I know you have all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he posted.

His full statement from social media is included below.

Mohegan Sun said ticket holders will be emailed with more information.