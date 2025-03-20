Shonda Rhimes says ‘Grey's Anatomy' cast ‘traumatized' by this scandal

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shonda Rhimes is reflecting on the early days of "Grey’s Anatomy."

The Shondaland creator — who has gone on to create "Scandal," "Bridgerton" and "How to Get Away With Murder" under her company — recently detailed how she thought an early on-set incident was nearly the end of the medical drama.

In 2006, Isaiah Washington, who portrayed Dr. Preston Burke on the ABC series, got into a physical confrontation with costar Patrick Dempsey, which included the use of a homophobic slur toward costar T.R. Knight and ultimately led to Washington’s firing. After the incident, Rhimes feared the fallout “was going to kill the show.”

“I think the thorn was having the bubble of joy burst so early on Grey’s [with the Washington incident],” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published March 19, “and not having anybody interested in helping us deal with it, because that really shaped a lot of how we looked at the world going forward.”

She added, “It’s funny, every Grey’s actor I talk to who was there during that time is still traumatized by that incident. People still talk about it.”

After initially denying his use of the homophobic slur, Washington admitted he had used the word and apologized in a 2007 statement to The Showbuzz, per CBS News. Despite the apology, ABC chose not to renew Washington’s contract in 2007, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News at the time, though the network declined to comment further regarding his exit.

While Washington’s controversy rocked Rhimes and the show’s cast, it wasn’t the only drama the show — which began in 2005 and is now in its 21st season — had to tackle head-on. In 2008, series star Katherine Heigl removed herself from Emmys consideration because of what she believed to be a lack of quality material.

Following the early scandals, Rhimes explained she had to shift her perspective as the showrunner.

“It was certainly not a challenge I was looking for,” she continued. “It was also not a challenge I expected. When we partnered with [producers] Mark Gordon and [creative partner] Betsy [Beers], I remember thinking, ‘Well, they’ll have to deal with all that stuff and I’ll just write,’ and later realizing that’s absolutely not the way it works.”

According to Rhimes, she soon learned, “If you are the creative brain, you not only have to share your brain with other people, but also everybody looks to you as the leader. I had to figure out how to be a great leader, and that took a while.”

While there’s certainly been drama behind the scenes, read on to see some of the biggest twists and turns throughout "Grey’s Anatomy"’s 21 seasons.

