Simon Cowell Removes His Face Fillers After Saying He Went ‘Too Far'

Going au naturel.

Simon Cowell revealed he is laying off the face fillers after feeling as if he looked "like something out a horror film."

"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far," he admitted in an April 9 interview with The Sun. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all."

The 62-year-old said even his 8-year-old son Eric -- whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman -- was in "hysterics" after noticing a difference in his face, making him forgo the treatments altogether.

"Enough was enough," he said. "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Injections are certainly not uncommon in Hollywood, though the "America's Got Talent" judge said he now prefers to look his best with the help of a healthier lifestyle.

"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other," he explained. "But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water."

He continued, "The only good thing of getting older is you have a lot of experience and it's not always about the things you did well -- it's also about the things you didn't."

In addition to Botox and vitamin injections, Cowell has copped to going great lengths in the past to maintain his good looks, admitting he was a "sucker for reading about something out there and believing it will work."

"Once in LA, years ago, I met this girl who would wrap me up in cling film and then tin foil, after covering me in oils," he told Mirror Online in 2015. "It was meant to be detoxing."

He added, "I also had a sheep placenta facial once, which was quite out there."

Plastic surgery demand has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, with Botox and breast augmentations among the most popular procedures. Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali joined LX News to explain why patients are treating Botox and plastic surgery as a form of self-care — and when he advises patients not to do it.