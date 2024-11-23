Celebrity News

Singer Khalid comes out as gay after he was outed

In a post on Friday, the "Location" singer shared a rainbow emoji followed by “there yall go. next topic please lol.”

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Khalid
Getty

Singer Khalid came out as gay in a series of posts on X after he said he was outed by someone else.

Someone responded saying, "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!." To which he replied: "I am! And that’s okay."

The singer, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, opened up about his sexuality after someone outed him, he explained in another post on X.

"Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall," he wrote.

NBC News reached out to a rep for Khalid for further comment.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 26, released his third studio album "Sincere" in August.

