‘SNL': Chalamet Makes Hosting Debut, Springsteen Returns

After a week of increased conversation and anticipation around the coronavirus vaccine, “Saturday Night Live” started Saturday’s show by interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon, and Dr. Deborah Birx, played by Heidi Gardner.

Fauci and Birx became central figures in the government’s response to the pandemic after their daily public appearances were often the only instruction many Americans received. This week, the FDA approved a coronavirus vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, played by Beck Bennett, Fauci played down his apparent sex appeal.

“Throughout this whole thing I’ve been the only one saying facts, so some people got a crush on me,” said Fauci.

An excited Timothee Chalamet joined the show for his hosting debut. Chalamet used his monologue to give a shout-out to his mom, who made her own ‘SNL’ debut decades ago as a background actor.

Chalamet also used the opportunity to express how much hosting the show meant to him as a native New Yorker, and expanded upon his love of his hometown in a duet with Pete Davidson about Christmas time in New York City.

Though his acting skills earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in 2017, Chalamet showed off his singing skills during Saturday’s show, following up his monologue duet with a catchy ballad, “Tiny Horse.”

On “Weekend Update,” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost found a wide variety of topics to give their take on, including Jay-Z and Joe Biden.

The two also broke down the recent court cases surrounding the 2020 election.

In a special musical performance, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band made their first public appearance together in nearly four years. Although the full band couldn’t be there due to coronavirus restrictions, Springsteen sang two songs - “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”