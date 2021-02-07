‘SNL' Does Super Bowl Commercials as Dan Levy Hosts

"Saturday Night Live" opened their show this week with a spoof centered around Super Bowl commercials.

Playing a stacked panel of commentators and pundits on the "Super Bowl LV Pregame Show," the cast presented their very own Super Bowl commercials featuring brands like Cheez-Itz and Papa Johns.

Host James Brown, played by Kenan Thompson, also introduced a Budweiser commercial that aimed to inform the public about the coronavirus vaccine.

"Schitt’s Creek" actor Dan Levy hosted Saturday’s show, confessing it was an honor and that “somewhere my 13-year-old self has fainted in a really needy, melodramatic way.”



In what was a unique “SNL” monologue experience, Levy gave the audience a backstage tour, though he was shadowed closely by one of the show’s coronavirus “safety officers, “ Doreen, played by Aidy Bryant.

After showing the different ways the show had taken precautions for the pandemic, Levy bumps into a familiar face - his father, legendary actor Eugene Levy. Unfortunately, Eugene was stuck in a glass quarantine case as he had just arrived from Los Angeles.

“Excuse me, can one of you turn me towards the stage so I can see the show?” asked the elder Levy.

On “Weekend Update,” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost weighed in on recent politics, cracking jokes about President Biden’s proposed coronavirus stimulus plan and representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

The Georgia rep. remarked “nobody’s perfect” earlier this week when apologizing for the various conspiracy theories she has proliferated.

“I don’t think ‘perfect’ is the standard we’re holding you to,” said Jost. “We would just settle for not violently insane.”

LA-based singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers gave two rousing performances of songs from her recent album “Punisher.”

Bridgers smashed her guitar on stage after an explosive performance of “I Know The End.”