Snoop Dogg cancels ‘Doggystyle' anniversary shows in solidarity with Hollywood strikes

Snoop Dogg's much-anticipated two-night Hollywood Bowl engagement to mark the 30th anniversary of his career-making “Doggystyle” album was officially canceled Tuesday, with the artist citing the ongoing strikes by writers and actors.

The shows are the latest casualties of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG/AFTRA against the Hollywood studios, which are represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

In a statement posted online, Snoop Dogg wrote, “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show. We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

The shows, produced by Dr. Dre were originally scheduled for late June, but they were pushed back to Oct. 20-21 when the WGA went on strike. Snoop Dogg said at the time that he and Dr. Dre ``stand in solidarity with the writers'' and opted to reschedule the performers.

But with actors now joining writers on the picket lines, and no indication that a deal is on the horizon with either union, the Hollywood Bowl shows have been officially scrubbed.

According to a notice on the Hollywood Bowl's website, people who purchased tickets will automatically receive refunds, credited to the original payment method. The refunds are expected to be processed within the next week. People with questions can email information@laphil.org.