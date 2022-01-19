Sofía Vergara Transforms Into an Infamous Drug Lord in ‘Griselda' First Look

Sofía Vergara is transforming into the Fairy Cocaine Godmother.

On Jan. 19, Netflix released the first look for its new limited series "Griselda" starring Vergara. The six-episode series, directed by Andrés Baiz, is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

"A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Godmother,'" according to the series description.

The first look of the 49-year-old actress stepping into the role, features a seemingly unhappy Vergara wearing a long-sleeved printed top, smoking a cigarette and sitting at a desk.

Along with the first look, the streamer also announced additional cast members including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character," Vergara, who also serves as executive producer, previously said in a statement in November, "whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

Executive producer Eric Newman added, "Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story."

He continued, "Sofía is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."

Though "Griselda" does not yet have a release date, stay up to date on the latest Netflix news here.