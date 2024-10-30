Sophie Turner details ‘agony' of being away from her & Joe Jonas' daughters

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sophie Turner is sharing insight into her life as a mom.

More than a year after the "Game of Thrones" actress and Joe Jonas — who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2 — confirmed they were divorcing, she detailed her new chapter as a single mom, including the complexities of living in the U.K. while her children are in the U.S. with their dad.

Noting that she stays with a friend in order to avoid being home alone without her girls, she described their absence as “absolute agony.”

“Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious,” Turner, 28, told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Oct. 30. “I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work, and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum.”

And the "Dark Phoenix" actress — whose kids equally split their time between the U.S. and the U.K. after her and the Jonas Brothers member settled their custody suit — knows that her busy work life has a greater purpose.

“I’ll come back and say, ‘This is why Mummy was away,’” she continued. “‘It’s because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.’”

But despite the difficulties of life in London, the "Do Revenge" actress — who previously lived in Los Angeles and Miami during her four-year marriage to “Cake By the Ocean” singer — is glad to be in her home country.

“I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant,” Turner said. “I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’”

"I'm so happy to be back," she added. “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”