New York City

Soul Train Awards Headed to Legendary Apollo Theater for the First Time

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Soul Train"

Darius Rucker In Concert - New York, New York
Noam Galai/Getty Images

The annual Soul Train Awards will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up.

The 2021 awards show, which honors the year's best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

It is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Soul Train,” the television show that beamed the best of Black music and popular dance into American homes each week.

“The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the ‘Soul Train Awards,’ bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof,” said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo executive producer.

Entertainment News

Jason Sudeikis 19 mins ago

Jason Sudeikis Reveals His First Name Isn't Really Jason

disney 2 hours ago

Disney Pushing Back Release Dates of Indiana Jones and Black Panther Sequels, Among Others

The Apollo Theater in Harlem is known for demanding audiences that expect the best out of performers. A long list of Black artists — both famous and unknown — have performed at the venue.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York CityHarlemapollo theaterSoul Train Awards
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us