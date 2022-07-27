Shakira

Spain: Shakira Rejects Prosecutors' Offer, Faces Tax Trial

The case hinges on where she lived during 2012-14

By Associated Press

Shakira
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.

Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

Jennifer Lopez Jun 9

Jennifer Lopez Says 2 Performers at Super Bowl Halftime Was ‘Worst Idea in the World'

Shakira Jun 4

Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence, if found guilty of tax evasion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered. No date for the trial has been set.

Shakira’s public relations firm said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

The case hinges on where she lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors allege it was mostly in Spain even though Shakira's official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ShakiraSpainPersonal taxescountry of residence
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us