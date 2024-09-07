Sparks fly in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's kiss pic after Chiefs win

Originally appeared on E! Online

At every football game, Taylor Swift will save Travis Kelce a kiss on the cheek.

In fact, the "Cruel Summer" singer adorably recreated a kissing photo she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took during the previous NFL season after his team won their first game of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

In a photo shared to Instagram by Chariah Gordon Sept. 6, Swift, rocking a denim Versace corset top and coordinating jean shorts, and Travis, wearing a white-and-yellow ombré matching set, posed next to the entrepreneur and her boyfriend Mecole Hardman, who is a wide receiver on the Chiefs. For the shot, the Grammy winner held Kelce's face and planted a sweet smooch on his cheek while he smiled wide for the camera.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

And if the PDA moment wasn't already cute enough, the image called back to another snap the couple took following an October 2023 face-off at Arrowhead Stadium. In that photo, Swift — clad in a black skirt and red Chiefs shirt — gave Kelce, who wore a red-and-yellow flannel with tan pants, the same sweet peck while standing next to Chariah and Mecole.

And to drive home the connection, Chariah captioned their recreated image, "Part : ii <3."

Of course, it's no surprise Swift wanted to shower Kelce with congratulations after the Sept. 5 game. In a video shared to Chariah's Instagram Story that evening, she told her fellow WAG just how happy she was that the Chiefs beat the Ravens 27-20, exclaiming, "I'm feeling fantastic!"

And as for Kelce? He's simply thrilled that Swift took such an interest in the sport when they started dating over a year ago.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” the "New Heights" podcast host recalled during a Sept. 3 appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it—from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything. She’s so detailed and a part of it is that I think she was just curious about the profession.”

Taylor Swift stepped out on Thursday at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Ravens to cheer on her man Travis Kelce. She stunned in red hot over-the-knee boots, which she paired with a blue denim bustier and coordinating denim shorts.