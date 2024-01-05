‘Speed Racer' actor and 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

A Hollywood actor and his two young daughters are feared dead after four bodies were recovered from a plane that crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island Thursday.

Christian Oliver, 51, whose real name is Christian Klepser and who starred in movies such as "Speed Racer," "The Good German" and "Valkyrie," was on board the small plane when it experienced difficulties and landed in the ocean, according to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Among the dead were his daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, and the plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, police said.

Police said the single-engine plane had just taken off from Becquia, a tiny island popular with tourists and part of the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and Grenadines, after midday Thursday. It was bound for the island nation of St. Lucia 65 miles to the north.

