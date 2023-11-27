Harry, Hermione and Ron were monkeying around at Hogwarts this Thanksgiving.

Actually, it was at the Phoenix Zoo, but it looked like Hogwarts because the resident squirrel monkeys were treated to a Harry Potter themed Thanksgiving feast. And the monkeys are named after characters from the books and movies.

Yer a monkey, Harry!

Floating candles, a blue car and a Hogwarts banner were hung from the trees in the monkey village exhibit for the occasion.

The annual "Feast with the Beasts" is a long-standing tradition at the Phoenix Zoo in which the monkeys are given a lavish Thanksgiving spread. Because these particular monkeys were named after Harry Potter characters, the theme was an easy choice.

And they ate like muggles.

"Guests loved seeing the monkeys eat their food throughout the day, and many Harry Potter fans loved seeing all the references to the books and movies," said Joaquin Hidalgo, the Phoenix Zoo's marketing and communications coordinator.

According to the zoo, the feast featured turkey and stuffing made with the monkeys' formulated chow and biscuit diet. Side dishes included corn, mashed potatoes made from pureed cauliflower, green beans, cereal and a mixed green salad with apples, raisins, carrots, mealworms and sunflower seeds. For dessert, there was a Jello salad and pumpkin pies made from peanut butter, cereal and pumpkin puree.

Plastic champagne glasses were filled with juice, some of which seemed to be intentionally tipped over during the monkey business.

"We solemnly swear the squirrel monkeys are up to mischievous Thanksgiving shenanigans," the zoo posted on social media, adding a twist to the famed Harry Potter line.