Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss Honored by Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family and friends, including fellow members of the dance community, gathered this weekend to honor the late star.

On Feb. 11, his wife, Allison Holker, and Ellen DeGeneres were among the speakers at a star-studded celebration of life event in Los Angeles dedicated to the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ, which was attended by about 250 people. Boss, also known for his work on "So You Think You Can Dance" and for his and Holker's couple's dance videos, died by suicide at age 40 last December and was honored at a smaller memorial in January.

Boss' wife opened the event with heartfelt words about her late husband, with whom she shares kids Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel Boss, 6, and Zaia Boss, 3.

"He was the light," Holker said, per People. "He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated."

A source told E! News Fowler also spoke at the event, moving members of the crowd to tears.

Dance legend Debbie Allen introduced a video tribute to Stephen. The event also featured performances from singers Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer.

Other guests included Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi, "Dancing With the Stars" star Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Wade Robson, Mary Murphy and Robin Anton, cast and crew members of "SYTYCD" and those who worked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," plus Corbin Bleu—who competed on "The Real Dirty Dancing" with Stephen as host, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean and Wayne Brady and Harry Shum Jr., both of whom appeared with the late star in the 2018 documentary "Eyes of Faith."

Per People, guests were encouraged to donate to the Move with Kindness Foundation. The initiative was created in Boss' honor and aims to honor his legacy by spreading love and mental health awareness.

