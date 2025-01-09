Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss' mom breaks silence on Allison Holker's claims

Originally appeared on E! Online

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom is letting her opinion be known.

Amid the growing noise over Allison Holker’s recent interview — in which she made claims about her late husband’s drug use and that he made allusions in a journal that he was sexually abused by a male figure as a child — Connie Boss Alexander is slamming the allegations.

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” she wrote on Instagram Jan. 9, adding that the publications spreading “untruths” have “crossed every line of decency.”

“As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered,” Connie Boss Alexander added. “We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished.”

While Connie Boss Alender — who noted Stephen 'tWitch" Boss doesn’t “deserve this”— has remained mostly out of the spotlight since he died by suicide in Dec. 2022, these allegations prompted her to speak out publicly.

“For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family,” she wrote, before addressing Stephen 'tWitch" Boss and Holker’s kids Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5. “My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren."

"But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer," she added. “Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

Connie Boss Alexander isn’t the only member of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family or loved ones to comment on Holker’s interview.

Following the professional dancer’s sit down with People, Stephen 'tWitch" Boss' brother Dré Rose and Courtney Ann Platt, who says she was a close friend of the couple, spoke out.

Platt, for her part, wrote on Instagram, “This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.”

Ellen DeGeneres is honoring the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss this holiday season. On Friday, the 64-year-old former talk show host shared a teary and emotional selfie video on Instagram, where she revealed how hard it’s been in the wake of the dancer's death.

The fitness trainer also accused Holker of treating Connie Boss Alexander “like garbage this entire time” and called out Holker’s memoir for airing “dirty laundry,” saying that in doing so, Holker is "attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend."

Rose weighed in by resharing Platt’s post to his Instagram Story, writing, “No lies told…”

For her part, Holker shared a statement in which she defended her upcoming memoir as well as her decision to come forward with her claims about Stephen’s life, expressing her hopes that doing so might help someone else who is struggling.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends,” Holker wrote in a lengthy note on her Instagram Story Jan. 8. “I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people. Just like you.”

She added, “If you decide to read the book, hopefully you’ll see my intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children, and also the more complex aspects of both of our lives. I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.