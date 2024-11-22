‘Suits L.A.' first teaser means court is officially back in session

Originally appeared on E! Online

Judge rules: The "Suits L.A." teaser is guilty of stealing our attention.

The first trailer for the "Suits" spinoff series was released on Nov. 22, and the clip will have fans hyped for the upcoming TV show, which is set to premiere in February.

In the video, viewers got a glimpse of the sleek Los Angeles law office, with Erica Wallins (played by Lex Scott Davis) rocking a chic green blouse and gray pencil skirt while walking down the hall of the workplace. And later on, the lawyer — who works for the series' protagonist Ted Black (Steven Amell) — kicked up her feet on her office desk while checking her phone.

And Erica wasn't the only character to make an appearance in the teaser, which featured the original 2011 show's theme song, Ima Robot's "Greenback Boogie." At one point, Ted — clad in a black suit—chatted with Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) while out to dinner at a restaurant. Behind them, the Los Angeles skyline glittered in the dark of night.

And while there are still details that have yet to be revealed about the spinoff's storyline, NBC hinted at what fans can expect from the plot of the L.A.-based show, which was written and executive produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles," NBC shared in a Nov. 22 press release. "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."

As for where the rest of the cast fits in? Lex, Josh and Bryan Greenberg (Rick Dodsen) will play colleagues who, as NBC put it, "test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives." Plus, original series star Gabriel Macht is set to reprise his role as Harvey Specter during season one.

"All of this is going on," the release added, "while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

"Suits: L.A." will premiere on NBC Feb. 23, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, catch up on more shows that are returning to TV screens.

(This NBC station, E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)