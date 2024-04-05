Suki Waterhouse shares first photo with her baby: ‘Welcome to the world angel'

Suki Waterhouse has shared the first photo of her baby online.

On April 4, Waterhouse took to Instagram to post a Polaroid photo of her holding her child in her arms.

She captioned the snap, "Welcome to the world angel ❤️."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Waterhouse has been together with Robert Pattinson for several years, and the couple made their red carpet debut in December 2022. They've been spotted together since 2018.

The baby's sex has yet to be announced.

In November 2023, Waterhouse first hinted at her pregnancy when at a Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said on stage while wearing a sparkly pink mini-dress.

As fans cheered for her, Waterhouse then turned to the side and said, “I’m not sure if it’s working."

The "Daisy Jones & the Six" star then showed off her baby bump when she attended the Emmys in January.

While speaking with Laverne Cox, who hosted the E! News red carpet that night, Waterhouse said she had to make some alterations to her dress so it could fit her properly.

“I had to hold it for fitting — it was just me, like, holding it to my body,” she laughed. “So they had to take it apart and ... redesign this dress to make it make it fit the bump. But it does and I’m really happy that it was so stunning.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: