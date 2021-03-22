Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Sweet Motivation: Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts for the COVID Vaccinated

The deal lasts through the remainder of 2021 and required a valid COVID vaccination card

By Sophie Reardon

In this Nov. 10, 2004, file photo, Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts are shown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
AP Photo/Nell Redmont

Krispy Kreme made a sweet announcement Monday morning.

Starting March 22, customers who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, are eligible for a free doughnut at stores nationwide. All you need to do is show a valid COVID vaccination card.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Even sweeter? It's not a one-time offer. The deal lasts through the remainder of 2021. So yes, you can get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year. The offer is only valid in-person in a shop or drive-thru. It's not available for online orders or delivery.

Entertainment News

BELLA THORNE 6 hours ago

Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo

Sandra Oh 8 hours ago

Sandra Oh Gives Impassioned Speech at Protest: ‘I Am Proud to Be Asian'

The company said the promotion was to show support for those who choose to get vaccinated. However, customers who have chosen not to get a COVID shot can still get a free doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24 to help kick start a good week.

This article tagged under:

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us