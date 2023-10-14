Swifties discover secret Dunkin' promo for free iced coffee

If Swifties need a little caffeine boost before heading to the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film, Dunkin' apparently has them covered.

Fans learned Friday, October 13, that using the code "123LETSGO" in the Dunkin' app scores users a free iced coffee. Well, free iced coffee (Dunkin's Version), the app states to a variety of purchasers at checkout.

The code and the (Dunkin's Version) reference is a clear nod to Swift, whose concertgoers shout "1-2-3, let's go b*tch" during her performance of "Delicate," while Swift's re-recordings of her first six albums are being marked as (Taylor's Version) in the album and song titles.

A TODAY.com editor used the code and instead of the (Taylor's Version) message, he was told he was in his "FREE Iced Coffee Reward era!" The eras mention is another clear reference to the singer, who is on her "Eras Tour."

The code was discovered on what was supposed to be the opening night for the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film, although Swift revealed on Wednesday that the film would open one day early in the United States and Canada. The X handle @TheSwiftSociety tweeted out the news early Friday.

📲| Entering "123LETSGO" in the Dunkin app gets you a free iced coffee pic.twitter.com/SmezW4sLc9 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 13, 2023

The X account @swifferwins also shared the news:

y’all omg this is NOT sponsored i swear: go on your dunkin app and enter code 123LETSGO for a free iced coffee ?!?!? — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) October 13, 2023

Fans have been posting across social media videos of them picking up their free coffees and coaching others on how to use the code.

TODAY.com reached out to Dunkin’ for more information about the code (and how long it will last) but did not immediately hear back.

This isn't the first time the brand has shown a little love toward the pop icon and her giant fan base. On September 29, which is celebrated as National Coffee Day, Dunkin' teamed up with Little Words Project to create and sell friendship bracelets, which Swift fans had been exchanging at "Eras Tour" concerts all year. These particular bracelets were created with coffee-inspired messages.

“National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests — whether that’s by treating our Dunkin’ Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, in a press release.

“Both Dunkin’ and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people’s lives, making this partnership a natural fit.”

When will Dunkin's Swift era end? Hopefully not anytime soon.

