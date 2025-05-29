Sydney Sweeney selling soap made with drops of her own bathwater

You can now purchase Sydney Sweeney's bathwater…kind of.

The Emmy-nominated actor and Hollywood heartthrob is promoting a new soap that’s made with a “touch” of water Sweeney took a bath in.

One year after a bathing Sweeney appeared in a Dr. Squatch body wash promotion, the two have now collaborated to launch “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.”

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Sweeney wrote in a joint Instagram post with the men’s personal care company. "Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

For those looking to lather up, the limited-edition soap will go on sale Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET for $8 per bar.

Only 5,000 bars of the soap will be made – with Dr. Squatch awarding 100 bars to lucky bathers via a giveaway on its Instagram and website between May 29 and June 5.

The medium-grit soap is made from pine bark extract, exfoliating sand and droplets of the “Euphoria” star’s bathwater. The scent -- in a nod to Sweeney’s Pacific Northwest roots -- combines pine, Douglas fir and earthy moss…and perhaps a trace of Sweeney herself?

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a release. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.”

The company describes the product as “a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub.”

“There’s no playbook for turning Sydney Sweeney’s actual bathwater into a bar of soap,” John Ludeke, senior vice president of global marketing for Dr. Squatch, said in the release. “But that’s exactly why we did it. This bar is bizarre, unexpected, and meant to get guys thinking more deeply about what they’re putting on their bodies.”

By giving them a chance to take a bath with Sweeney's soap.

“I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water,” Sweeney told GQ. “I was like, ‘This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want.’ But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way.”