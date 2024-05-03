See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns. See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 Met Gala?

Not quite sure about that last one, with fashion's biggest night set for Monday at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

There have been conflicting reports about Swift and Kelce attending this year's Met Gala for what would be their first official red-carpet event as a couple. People reported on April 29 that the 14-time Grammy winner, who released "The Tortured Poets Department" album on April 19, would not attend so she can focus on preparing for her Eras Tour that resumes May 9 in Paris.

The Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will take place on May 6 in New York.

The invite-only guest list for the lavish event that draws high-profile celebrities and world-renowned designers is a well-kept secret. So, until arrivals begin, there's no way of knowing for sure if Swift will be on the famed Met staircase spinning like a girl in a brand new dress.

She has attended on six different occasions, most recently in 2016, showing off her evolving style. Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who also has a passion for fashion, has yet to attend the event.

Let's look back at Swift's fashion choices each year she graced the Met Gala in her best dress, fearless.

2008

Taylor Swift at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty)

An 18-year-old Swift made her Met Gala debut in 2008 wearing a gold ombré gown from Badgley Mischka. With a "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" theme, Vogue wrote that Swift's sequined dress "was reminiscent of a mysterious, gilded mermaid." The gown had the same golden tone as the cover of her second album -- "Fearless" -- that would be released six months later.

2010

Taylor Swift attends the Met Gala in 2010 in New York City. (Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Swift opted for a simplistic and sophisticated look at the 2010 Met Gala, which featured an "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity" theme. Her white, shoulder-baring gown made by Ralph Lauren featured sequin-embroidered ruffles.

2011

Taylor Swift attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Swift was a Met Gala veteran when she arrived in 2011 dressed for the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" theme. She wore a one-shoulder J. Mendel gown featuring layered lace and mesh with a mermaid train.

2013

Taylor Swift attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic via Getty)

Swift unveiled a darker look at the 2013 Met Gala with a J. Mendel gown for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme. Her smokey eye makeup perfectly complemented her floor-length black gown and jeweled collar.

2014

Taylor Swift attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic via Getty)

Formal attire was expected at the 2014 Met Gala with its "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme, and Swift delivered with an Old Hollywood look. She wore a soft-pink Oscar de la Renta gown that was embroidered with flowers.

2016

Taylor Swift attends "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

No red lips and rosy cheeks this time.

Swift's last Met Gala appearance, when she served as the event's co-chair, was her most daring. Swift, sporting bleached blonde hair and plum lipstick, wore a metallic-scaled dress designed by Louis Vuitton for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme.

Until she returns to the Met Gala, as Swift might say, "Say you'll remember me, standing in a nice dress..."

