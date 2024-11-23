Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce react to Kylie and Jason's baby No. 4 news

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce were both enchanted by Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce's baby news.

After Travis Kelce's sister-in-law announced on her Instagram Nov. 22 that she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child—a little sister for their three daughters—the Kansas City Chiefs star's girlfriend and the brothers' mom both liked the post.

Kylie had shared a photo of her and Jason's daughters standing together wearing matching pink sweaters bearing the words "big sister," with Wyatt, 5, covering her ears with her hands, Elliotte, 3, smiling and Bennett, 20 months, looking tearful.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," the retired NFL star's wife joked in the post. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

Donna commented, "Love it!!!" and added four fire and three smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

READ How Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Hinted at Baby No. 4 Months Before Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie and Jason were celebrated by fellow NFL spouses. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with their third baby, wrote in the comments, "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!"

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and mom to their four daughters, also commented on the post, writing, "Welcome to the 4 girls world!"

The 32-year-old had hinted months ago that she and Jason, 37, were open to the idea of expanding their family.

"We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs," she told New York Magazine's The Strategist in June. "We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth."

Donna Kelce dishes on her sons childhoods ahead of a brotherly matchup in the Super Bowl.

Then in July, Kylie denied speculation she was pregnant, saying in a TikTok video, "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season, stating that I am pregnant. I'm not."

Kylie revisited her TikTok in a new video shared Nov. 22, which shows the clip of her uttering the last line, after which a record scratch sound is heard and the phrase "Famous last words" is displayed. Her and Jason's daughter, dressed in their baby announcement sweaters, pose together as the intro to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" plays.

Kylie captioned the new post, "#FAFO."

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real. While making an appearance on the "Today" show, the mama of three shared what she hopes her husband Jason Kelce does now that he is officially retired from the NFL.