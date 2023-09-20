Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner step out for a perfectly fine night in NYC

Sophie Turner is shaking off a cruel summer.

And what better way to do that than a star-studded reunion with her pal Taylor Swift in New York City?

The "Game of Thrones" alum — who recently confirmed her breakup from Joe Jonas — enjoyed dinner with the superstar singer at Italian restaurant Via Carota on Sept. 19.

For the occasion, the longtime friends stepped out in style, with Turner donning gray pants and a glittery top. While Swift — who famously penned the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about her teenage breakup with Jonas —paired a chic red dress with brown boots and a long jean jacket.

This night out comes amid a brief work break for the stars, with Swift's Eras Tour resuming in November. Meanwhile, Turner is back in the States after filming the ITVX drama "Joan" in Spain.

Amid production on her new project, Turner entered a new personal chapter after splitting with her husband of four years.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision," Turner and Jonas who — share daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose initials are D.J. — wrote in a joint Instagram statement Sept. 6, "and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

So, as Turner steps into her new era, take a look at her night out with pal Swift.