Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Dates for Mexico, Argentina and Brazil

Swift announced the first eight international dates of her Eras Tour

By Max Molski

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Eras Tour is going international.

Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she will be doing shows in three Latin American countries after wrapping up her U.S. tour.

The 12-time Grammy winner will make stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil with guest Sabrina Carpenter.

Here is a look at the eight shows Swift added to her calendar:

  • Aug. 24: Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico
  • Aug. 25: Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico
  • Aug. 26: Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico
  • Nov. 9: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Nov. 10: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Nov. 18: Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janiero, Brazil
  • Nov. 25: Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil
  • Nov. 26: Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Verified fan registration has opened for the Mexico City shows and residents of Mexico will be prioritized, according to a press release. Fans can enter through June 7 before tickets go on sale on June 13. General on-sale for Argentina shows will begin June 6, as will ticket presales for the Brazil shows.

Swift is in the midst of her 52-stop trip across the U.S. She will return to the stage Friday night for the first of three shows at Soldier Field in Chicago. The final U.S. show is set for Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

As part of Friday’s announcement, Swift said there will be “lots” more international dates.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftMexicoBrazilArgentina
