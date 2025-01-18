Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs-Texans playoff game

Swift is back in Kansas City to support Travis Kelce as the Chiefs look to make a historic Super Bowl run.

By Mike Gavin

Taylor Swift
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Playoff Taylor has arrived.

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL postseason.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Swift attended eight of the Chiefs' nine home games during the regular season, with Kansas City winning each game she was in the building for. She missed the Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because it fell on the same day as the final concert of her "Eras Tour" in Vancouver.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Swift, who did not go to any of the Chiefs' road games this season, was last in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 21, which was also against the Texans. 

She arrived at Saturday's game, sans Chiefs gear or team colors, with her parents and brother.

For Swift's postseason debut last season at Arrowhead Stadium, she wore a custom Kelce jacket during what was the fourth coldest game in NFL history with a temperature of minus-four degrees at kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 1 hour ago

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's thoughts on if he should retire from the NFL

Parenting 8 hours ago

70 winter baby names for boys and girls

Swift was in attendance for 13 Kansas City Chiefs games last season. The Chiefs went 10-3 with the 14-time Grammy winner in the stadium, capped with a Super Bowl victory.

Swift is looking to make a return trip to the big game, while Kelce and the Chiefs are attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls

"The Swift Effect" examines how superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has built her brand into an economic engine that has redefined the music business, generated billions of dollars in revenue, and influenced a range of fields.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us