Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammys

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is trading the suites for a seat at the Grammys.

The Recording Academy confirmed the “Wildest Dreams” singer will, in fact, attend the 2025 Grammys. And what’s more? She’s taking the stage as a presenter at the Feb. 2 event being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“Are you ready for it,” a tweet from the official Recording Academy X account teased Jan. 30. “@taylorswift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter as the 67th GRAMMYs.”

And Swift is leaving a blank space for another important reason at the ceremony: In addition to presenting, the 35-year-old is nominated for six awards for "The Tortured Poets Department," including in the categories for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Pop Album of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for "us." with Gracie Abrams.

Swift — who has won a total of 14 Grammys — made history as the most nominated female artist in the Album of the Year category with a grand total of seven.

TTPD joins the ranks alongside previous albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights." So far, Swift has taken home the AOTY trophy four times — and if she wins it again, she will make history as the first person to take home the coveted award for a fifth.

Shortly after the nominations were announced in November, Swift celebrated while out on her Eras Tour.

“The most recent thing that you did,” Swift noted to the crowd during her Nov. 14 show in Toronto. “Because everything that happens is a reflection of the passion you show — is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It’s so wonderful. So thank you.”

Fast-forward to present day, the next two weeks are shaping up to be big for Swift. Following her evening at the Grammys, the singer is set to hit the road to New Orleans where she will support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.