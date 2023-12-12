Taylor Swift donates $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Tennessee

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to residents impacted by deadly tornadoes that hit Tennessee on Saturday.

Swift, who started her career in Hendersonville, Tenn., made her donation through the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, community foundation CEO Hal Cato confirmed. The fund aims to provide financial assistance, food, temporary housing, debris clean-up and animal sheltering for those affected.

“The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being,” Cato said in a statement, via USA Today. “Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown and the communities around it that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event.”

Six people were killed as tornadoes swept through Tennessee on Saturday. As of Sunday, a total of 62 people had been hospitalized with hundreds of homes severely damaged.

Swift previously made a $1 million donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in March 2020 after tornadoes damaged the state.

"Nashville is my home," she wrote in her Instagram story at the time, adding "the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

The Pennsylvania native and 2023 Time Person of the Year donated to food banks throughout her record-setting Eras Tour, as well.