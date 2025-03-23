Taylor Swift hypes up Selena Gomez's new album in return to Instagram

Taylor Swift returned to Instagram Saturday to hype up her longtime friend Selena Gomez.

Gomez, in collaboration with her record producer fiancé, Benny Blanco, released her fourth studio album, “I Said I Love You First,” on March 21. The album celebrates their love story, with songs that “represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever,” Gomez said on Instagram Friday, March 21.

And the album already has a fan in Swift.

Swift uploaded the a link to the album to her Instagram story Saturday, along with a message of effusive praise.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” Swift said, while tagging Gomez and Blanco in the post.

Gomez re-shared Swift’s post to her own story, writing over it, “love you tay.”

Safe to say Selena Gomez has a fan in Taylor Swift. (Instagram)

Since wrapping up her 21-monthslong “Eras Tour,” Swift has been lying relatively low when it comes to her social media presence. Her last post to her Instagram grid honored her final “Eras Tour” concert Dec. 8 in Vancouver. She went on to make several public appearances, including at the Grammys on Feb. 2, where she was nominated for six awards, and the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Swift and Gomez have been friends for years, dating back to 2008, when they both dated Jonas brothers.

“It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots,” Gomez said of Swift in a 2017 interview. “And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Gomez notably attended Swift’s 2023 Fourth of July party. Swift shared a pic from the bash at her Rhode Island home, captioning it, “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies.”

Swift went on to start dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce later that year, while Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: