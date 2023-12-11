Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce's cheek in new heartwarming PDA

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kiss him once ‘cause you know he had a long night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put their love on display Dec. 10 after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. As seen in a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Kelce's barber Patrick Regan, the couple shared one of their stolen kisses, pretty lies, when Swift planted a little smooch on the NFL star's cheek.

And she kissed him in a way that's gonna screw us up forever. During the romantic moment, the singer reached up to put her hand on his face, while Kelce had one arm delicately placed around her waist and the other hand holding her forearm.

And though there was no mistletoe in sight, the pair's PDA included enough holiday cheer for a Christmas tree farm, as they were surrounded by rainbow winter lights.

But it wasn't the only photo from their adorable outing: Another shot showed Regan giving Kelce a trim before the game, a picture the groomer said was actually snapped by Swift herself.

"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 11. "I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game."

The match marked Swift's sixth time cheering on her boyfriend—but make no mistake, they hung out plenty of times before she first watched him on the field in September.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for," she told TIME in a Dec. 6 cover story, "because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

The Grammy winner added, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."